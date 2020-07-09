Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 14.13 ($0.17) on Thursday. Allergy Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.50 ($0.18). The stock has a market cap of $89.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.93.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allergy Therapeutics Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap
Allergy Therapeutics Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap
Telit Communications Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap
Telit Communications Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap
Polar Capital Given New GBX 670 Price Target at Peel Hunt
Polar Capital Given New GBX 670 Price Target at Peel Hunt
Short Interest in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Decreases By 16.0%
Short Interest in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Decreases By 16.0%
Tracsis Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap
Tracsis Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap
Dropbox – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Dropbox – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report