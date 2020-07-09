Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 14.13 ($0.17) on Thursday. Allergy Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.50 ($0.18). The stock has a market cap of $89.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.93.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

