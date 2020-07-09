Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Telit Communications (LON:TCM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Telit Communications stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.49) on Thursday. Telit Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 64.76 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 180.66 ($2.22). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The stock has a market cap of $157.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39.

In other news, insider Anthony Dixon acquired 9,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,460.88 ($12,873.34).

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

