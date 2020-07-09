Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Given New GBX 670 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Polar Capital (LON:POLR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 620 ($7.63) to GBX 670 ($8.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 600 ($7.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

LON:POLR opened at GBX 485 ($5.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 462.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 473.34. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282 ($3.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 614.92 ($7.57).

In other news, insider John Mansell acquired 4,859 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 465 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £22,594.35 ($27,805.01). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 250,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £1,230,541.20 ($1,514,325.87). Insiders sold a total of 536,654 shares of company stock worth $266,287,300 over the last 90 days.

About Polar Capital

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allergy Therapeutics Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap
Allergy Therapeutics Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap
Telit Communications Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap
Telit Communications Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap
Polar Capital Given New GBX 670 Price Target at Peel Hunt
Polar Capital Given New GBX 670 Price Target at Peel Hunt
Short Interest in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Decreases By 16.0%
Short Interest in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Decreases By 16.0%
Tracsis Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap
Tracsis Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap
Dropbox – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Dropbox – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report