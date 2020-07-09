Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Given New GBX 670 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Polar Capital (LON:POLR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 620 ($7.63) to GBX 670 ($8.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 600 ($7.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

LON:POLR opened at GBX 485 ($5.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 462.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 473.34. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282 ($3.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 614.92 ($7.57).

In other news, insider John Mansell acquired 4,859 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 465 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £22,594.35 ($27,805.01). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 250,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £1,230,541.20 ($1,514,325.87). Insiders sold a total of 536,654 shares of company stock worth $266,287,300 over the last 90 days.

