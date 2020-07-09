Short Interest in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Decreases By 16.0%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $177,813.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,561.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 827,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,726,000 after purchasing an additional 620,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after purchasing an additional 277,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,856,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,061,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,118,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,989,000 after acquiring an additional 215,688 shares during the period.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

