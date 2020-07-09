Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Tracsis (LON:TRCS)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TRCS opened at GBX 620 ($7.63) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 634.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 663.77. Tracsis has a 12-month low of GBX 420 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 840 ($10.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.49 million and a P/E ratio of 34.44.

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

