Dropbox (DBX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

7/8/2020 – Dropbox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

7/2/2020 – Dropbox was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2020 – Dropbox had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/24/2020 – Dropbox was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/15/2020 – Dropbox is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Dropbox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,137.00, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $2,338,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,672,072. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dropbox by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,959,000 after acquiring an additional 142,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 472,915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Dropbox by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

