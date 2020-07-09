MTY Food Group Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MTY Food Group in a report released on Monday, July 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:MTY opened at C$27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.32. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $601.34 million and a P/E ratio of 8.33.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

