MTY Food Group Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MTY Food Group in a report released on Monday, July 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.00 million.
TSE:MTY opened at C$27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.32. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $601.34 million and a P/E ratio of 8.33.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
