Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,663,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,484,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,166,000 after buying an additional 954,862 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,211,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,416,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after buying an additional 1,936,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,010,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after buying an additional 168,599 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

NYSE AGI opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.