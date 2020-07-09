AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Down 7.9% in June

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 580,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

NYSE AGCO opened at $55.19 on Thursday. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.14.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $3,129,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

