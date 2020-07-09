$36.28 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) will announce $36.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.83 million. Sierra Metals posted sales of $50.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will report full-year sales of $230.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.70 million to $259.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $341.46 million, with estimates ranging from $257.70 million to $448.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Metals.

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTS opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine, which covers 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

