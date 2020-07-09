Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EUXTF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Euronext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. Euronext has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

See Also: No Load Funds

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Euronext Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley
Euronext Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley
CIBC Increases Victoria Gold Price Target to $15.00
CIBC Increases Victoria Gold Price Target to $15.00
GVC Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
GVC Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Japan Exchange Group to Sell
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Japan Exchange Group to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report