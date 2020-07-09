Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EUXTF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Euronext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. Euronext has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.28.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.