CIBC Increases Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target to $15.00

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.75 price objective on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Victoria Gold in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Victoria Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Shares of FTMNF opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.