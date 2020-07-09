GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get GVC alerts:

GVC stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. GVC has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $12.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.