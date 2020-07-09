RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDEIY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get RED ELECTRICA C/ADR alerts:

RDEIY opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.