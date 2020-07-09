JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

