Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) to Sell

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Japan Exchange Group stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Japan Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Euronext Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley
Euronext Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley
CIBC Increases Victoria Gold Price Target to $15.00
CIBC Increases Victoria Gold Price Target to $15.00
GVC Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
GVC Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Japan Exchange Group to Sell
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Japan Exchange Group to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report