Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) to Sell

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Japan Exchange Group stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Japan Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Get Japan Exchange Group alerts:

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.