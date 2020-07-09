LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie cut LENDLEASE CORP/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

LLESY stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. LENDLEASE CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

