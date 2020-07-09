Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Trading Down 5%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) traded down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41, 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

