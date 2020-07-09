Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Trading Down 5%

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) traded down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41, 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81.

Leonardo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINMF)

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Leonardo Trading Down 5%
Leonardo Trading Down 5%
HEICO Trading Down 0.2%
HEICO Trading Down 0.2%
Vireo Health International Shares Down 2.5%
Vireo Health International Shares Down 2.5%
Airtel Africa Trading Down 2.1%
Airtel Africa Trading Down 2.1%
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.6%
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.6%
Conifex Timber Trading Down 0%
Conifex Timber Trading Down 0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report