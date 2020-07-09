Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Vireo Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 116,544 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 120,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VREOF shares. Eight Capital lowered shares of Vireo Health International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Vireo Health International from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60.

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to company owned and third party dispensaries. The company sells and distributes a suite of products through dispensaries, home delivery, and wholesale channels.

