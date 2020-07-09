Airtel Africa (LON:HTWS) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Airtel Africa Plc (LON:HTWS) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145.60 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.83), 276,560 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.87).

Several research firms have recently commented on HTWS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 715.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.