Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Trading Down 0.6%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.