Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Trading Down 0%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) shares dropped 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

