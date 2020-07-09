ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Shares Down 0.2%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49, 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.