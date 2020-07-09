Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €86.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($102.70) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.40 ($102.70).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €99.60 ($111.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion and a PE ratio of 84.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €38.45 ($43.20) and a 1 year high of €105.15 ($118.15). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €88.79 and its 200-day moving average is €74.63.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

