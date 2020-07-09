BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Trading Down 0.9%

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.70 and last traded at $59.70, 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04.

