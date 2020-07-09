Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Stock Price Up 5%

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:AOTVF)’s stock price was up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.91, approximately 235,170 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 67,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.