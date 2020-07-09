Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Shares Down 0.7%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $103.23 and last traded at $103.23, approximately 240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.00.

About Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CZMWY)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.