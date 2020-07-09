Photoelectron (NASDAQ:PALT) Shares Up 59.1%

Photoelectron Corp. (NASDAQ:PALT)’s stock price shot up 59.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, 1,343 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47.

Photoelectron (NASDAQ:PALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

Paltalk, Inc operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure business communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

