alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) Trading Down 4.3%

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

alpha-En Corporation (NASDAQ:ALPE) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.90, approximately 1,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded alpha-En from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85.

About alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE)

alpha-En Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on developing technologies for manufacturing lithium metal for use in lightweight and high energy density batteries; and battery components and compounds of lithium. The company was formerly known as Avenue Entertainment Group, Inc and changed its name to alpha-En Corporation in July 2008.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for alpha-En Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alpha-En and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Leonardo Trading Down 5%
Leonardo Trading Down 5%
HEICO Trading Down 0.2%
HEICO Trading Down 0.2%
Vireo Health International Shares Down 2.5%
Vireo Health International Shares Down 2.5%
Airtel Africa Trading Down 2.1%
Airtel Africa Trading Down 2.1%
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.6%
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.6%
Conifex Timber Trading Down 0%
Conifex Timber Trading Down 0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report