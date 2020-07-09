Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Shares Up 7.6%

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75, 2,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 214% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Separately, Danske downgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.84.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRYYF)

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is based in Trondheim, Norway.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?

Receive News & Ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Leonardo Trading Down 5%
Leonardo Trading Down 5%
HEICO Trading Down 0.2%
HEICO Trading Down 0.2%
Vireo Health International Shares Down 2.5%
Vireo Health International Shares Down 2.5%
Airtel Africa Trading Down 2.1%
Airtel Africa Trading Down 2.1%
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.6%
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.6%
Conifex Timber Trading Down 0%
Conifex Timber Trading Down 0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report