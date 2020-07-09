Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75, 2,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 214% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Separately, Danske downgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.84.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is based in Trondheim, Norway.

