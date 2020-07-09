The Descartes Systems Group (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $153.30 and last traded at $153.30, approximately 110 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.86.

KXSCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.96.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

