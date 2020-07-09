Calyxt (OTCMKTS:HZNQF) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Calyxt (OTCMKTS:HZNQF) shares rose 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33, approximately 1,370 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 17,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get Calyxt alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29.

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a translational genomics company, develops and supplies patient-relevant drug discovery and diagnostic reference standards in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates a translational genomics platform, a suite of gene editing tools to alter gene sequence in human or mammalian cell-lines.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.