Short Interest in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Declines By 8.1%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 894,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 264,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,339,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 114,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,794,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 76,232 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the period.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NYSE LBRT opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $643.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 3.55. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $472.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.43 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

