Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Short Interest Down 8.1% in June

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $94,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $134,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.