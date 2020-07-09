Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Trading Up 0.6%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $20.07, approximately 254 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLLMF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

