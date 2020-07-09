Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Jul 9th, 2020

Shares of Imperial Metals Corporation (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, approximately 8,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 17,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Imperial Metals from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of base and precious metals projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and a 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

