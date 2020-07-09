Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Trading Up 0.4%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LWSCF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.25 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.75 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35.

