Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Update

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 10,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $11,918,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 350.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 121,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,766 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 417,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 88,471 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 313,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,772 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

