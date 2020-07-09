Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Trading Down 3.7%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, approximately 707 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

