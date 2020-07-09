Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Down 8.2% in June

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 135,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDR opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. Analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

