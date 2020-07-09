China Mobile (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Trading Up 8.8%

China Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) was up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47, approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 172,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get China Mobile alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.