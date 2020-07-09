Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Shares Down 5.4%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 30,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 45,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.15 price objective on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the production and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company sells its products under the Qwest, Qwest Reserve, and Blendcraft by Qwest brands. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

