Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) Shares Up 3.9%

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.45, 3,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

A number of research firms have commented on LGHEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinaxis from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinaxis from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinaxis from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Kinaxis from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.53.

Kinaxis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGHEF)

