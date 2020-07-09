American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Down 8.2% in June

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.