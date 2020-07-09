Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Trading Up 5%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32, approximately 2,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nexi in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.72.

Nexi S.p.A. provides payment solutions to banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company is involved in the configuration, activation, and maintenance of the hardware and software for digital payments; and offers settlement of card payments, monthly billing, payment tracking, POS management, and data analytics services, as well as help line call center services.

