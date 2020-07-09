ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 697,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 2.04. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. Analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCXI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 8,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $487,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 85,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,736.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 20,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,331.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 527,741 shares of company stock valued at $32,256,936. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,176,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,828,000 after buying an additional 977,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $30,460,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 685,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 204,316 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

