RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Trading Up 1%

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.82, approximately 12,004 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 11,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella purchased 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RFM)

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income.

