Short Interest in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Expands By 5.0%

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE WRK opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Westrock has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westrock will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 66.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Westrock by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after buying an additional 17,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

