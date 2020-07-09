United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Short Interest Update

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

NYSE:URI opened at $148.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $31,725,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

