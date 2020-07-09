Short Interest in Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Increases By 5.1%

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global Indemnity by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global Indemnity by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Global Indemnity by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

GBLI opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. Global Indemnity has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $340.36 million, a P/E ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

